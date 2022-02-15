MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old man has been charged after police say he tried to steal a man’s car while on acid Monday.

Police said the incident began on Germantown Parkway and Rockcreek on Monday around 6 p.m. when Adam Tucker ran a traffic light and crashed. Witnesses said Tucker was going between 70 to 100 miles per hour.

Leonardo Rubio’s wife said he was leaving Costco after buying her Valentine’s Day flowers when the suspect flagged him down for help. Rubio told police he stopped and got out of his Nissan Pathfinder to try to help Tucker. Translating for him, his wife explained what happened.

“My husband tried to calm him down to figure out if he hit his head or not or anything, and he took advantage,” she said.

Police say that’s when Tucker ran and jumped into the Rubio’s Nissan and drove off.

Rubio managed to hop back into his car going 20 miles per hour as Tucker tried to speed away. He was able to stop him after a couple of blocks.

Police said the two got into a physical altercation and stated that Tucker punched Rubio in the face four times. He was able to detain Tucker until officers arrived. The police report said Rubio told officers Tucker looked stunned and urinated on himself.

“The guy was shouting at him ‘take me home because I want to go home,’ and he wanted to run away from the crash,” Rubio’s wife said.

Police say Tucker appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant, which likely caused the crash. While being placed under arrest, Tucker told officers that he had just taken two hits of acid.

The victim’s family said Tucker’s father showed up at the scene and apologized for his actions.

Tucker has been charged with multiple crimes including assault, public intoxication, reckless driving and theft of property and driving while under the influence. He is listed in the Shelby County Jail with no bond.