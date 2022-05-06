MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing several charges Friday after the District Attorney’s Office announced indictments for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, aggravated assault, drunk driving and reckless driving.

Manuel DeJesus Funez-Lopez, 50, is facing several years behind bars after authorities say he caused a five-car wreck in two locations near the I-40 interchange and Jackson Ave.

The incident happened in March 2020 when Funez-Lopez was driving at high rate of speed southward on Jackson Avenue near Ronnie Avenue. Authorities said he hit the rear end of a car driven by a woman, Andrea Neal, 28 from Bartlett.

The impact pushed her vehicle into the northbound lanes and it was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Neal was killed and the two other people in her car were severely injured.

Meanwhile, authorities said Funez-Lopez continued to drive southbound and caused another collision with two more vehicles. A 56-year-old woman was seriously injured in one of those cars, as well as Funez-Lopez.

Police said his blood alcohol concentration was 0.133.

Funez-Lopez has been released on his own recognizance since the crash.