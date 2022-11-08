MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Orange Mound had an unrestrained 2-year-old in the front seat and drugs and a gun inside his vehicle.

Davion O’Green, 23, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, violation of child restraint law, possession of a controlled substance to manufacture, deliver or sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm.

Police said O’Green was speeding, ran a red light, and nearly collided with a detective’s squad car before being pulled over at Barron Avenue and Semmes Street.

Officers said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the inside of O’Green’s blue Chevy Malibu, and they found a digital scale and marijuana throughout the vehicle.

Police said they also found a 9mm handgun hidden under the vehicle’s center console.

While officers were on the scene, they discovered a driver in a blue Chevy Malibu fled the scene of a crash less than a half mile away at Barron Avenue and Baltimore Street. No one was hurt in that accident.

Barron Avenue & Baltimore Street in Orange Mound

Police said O’Green was also driving without a license. They said his license was suspended in 2018 following a property damage accident.

Police seized O’Green’s weapon and vehicle.

He was released from jail on a $500 bond and is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.