One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County driver is dead after crashing into a tree Saturday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on North Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road at around 7 p.m.

The Shelby County Fire Department pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s office says only one vehicle was involved. At this time, there is no word on what caused the driver to crash into a tree.

The sheriff’s office says the accident is under investigation.