MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead after reportedly crashing into a church in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a crash at St. John Missionary Baptist Church at around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, the driver left the street, struck a fence, and struck the church building. Memphis Police say the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police did not say what caused the driver to leave the roadway.