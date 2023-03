MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead following an auto wreck in the Hickory Hill neighborhood.

Police responded shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday to a one-vehicle crash on Germantown and Old North Drive. They found a vehicle had left the roadway, hit a pole and a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD is investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.