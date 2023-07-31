MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man drove his vehicle into a pole in Binghampton after someone pointed a gun at him, Memphis Police say.
According to reports, the crash happened on North Hollywood Street at Hollins Avenue a little after 4:30 a.m.
The driver said he was driving when a dark gray sedan drove on the side of his vehicle, and someone inside pointed a gun at him. Because his focus was on the weapon, the driver swerved and hit an MLGW utility pole.
MPD says he had no injuries, but was issued a citation for striking a fixed object.