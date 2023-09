SHELBY CO., Tenn. — A driver reportedly crashed into the front of an AT&T store in east Shelby County Thursday afternoon.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the AT&T store on Highway 64 in Lakeland at around 1:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says that no one was injured in the crash, including the driver, and that there was only property damage. The driver received a citation.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details on how the crash happened.