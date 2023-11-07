MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hernando, Mississippi man has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving after police say he ran a stop light and killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened late Monday night at Covington Pike and Stage Road in Raleigh.

Investigators said Scott McCreary, 30, was traveling eastbound in a Dodge Ram 5500 pickup when he went through the light at the intersection and slammed into the motorcycle.

The male rider was transferred to the Regional One Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Officers on the scene said McCreary did not have any state tags on his truck, and he could not provide proof of registration or proof of insurance.

McCreary is also charged with failure to exercise due care and violation of the financial law. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.