MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man accused of running into first responders while they were helping crash victims on I-240 appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Reginald McKenzie, 48, was arraigned on a slew of charges including failure to stop for an emergency vehicle and DUI.

McKenzie stood in front of Judge Louis Montesi to discuss his plan to pay his $2,500 bond and hire a lawyer.

He is accused of driving on the shoulder along I-240 near Norris Road Sunday morning and running into firefighters while emergency crews were responding to a crash. One firefighter suffered a broken leg while the other firefighter has a sprained ankle.

Investigators said McKenzie was driving under the influence.

According to court records, McKenzie admitted to having several drinks hours before the crash. Those records also show he has been charged with at least three DUIs since 2005.

Judge Montesi ordered McKenzie back to court with his attorney next week.