MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis driver pulled over for traffic violations is also facing a charge of criminal impersonation after police say he claimed to work for local law enforcement agencies.

Officers said Wyatt Sacks, 27, was stopped Monday afternoon on Rhodes Avenue in East Memphis after he was seen weaving in and out of traffic and ran a red light while speeding.

Police said an officer told Sacks to keep both hands on the steering wheel, and when Sacks took his right hand off and put it by his side, he was detained because officers did not know what was inside his vehicle.

Police found no weapons in Sacks’ vehicle or on him but said Sacks refused to tell them his name. However, they were able to identify him through the drive-out tag on his vehicle.

Officers said as they continued to investigate, Sacks told them he was an agent who works for the Collierville Police Department and other police departments. They said Sacks became irate when they asked him to provide a law enforcement ID and began kicking the squad car door.

Police officials confirmed on the scene that Sacks was not a law enforcement officer.

Along with the criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer, Sacks was charged with reckless driving, speeding, disregarding a traffic light, and driving without a license or insurance, all misdemeanors.

Sacks is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.