MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges of aggravated assault and vandalism after police say he beat up a driver and vandalized his vehicle at a Midtown gas station.

Officers who responded to the incident at the BP in the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue early Thursday morning said Bryan Jackson, 33, told them he was involved in a hit-and-run accident with the victim and that he followed the victim to the gas station after he refused to stop.

1300 block of Poplar Avenue

Investigators said the BP surveillance video shows Jackson approaching the victim’s vehicle with a hammer and breaking out both passenger side windows.

They said the victim stepped out of his car, and Jackson pinned him against the vehicle. After that, they said Jackson tripped and pushed the man to the ground, causing him to hit his head on a curb, and kicked the victim in the head.

Police said the footage also showed Jackson walk to the front of the victim’s car and smash the front windshield with the hammer. They said two other men were seen rummaging through the victim’s car while he was being assaulted.

Victim’s car

Officers said all the windows of the victim’s car were busted out, and the victim had bruises on his face. They said Jackson was bleeding from a cut to his right hand.

The victim said his phone and wallet were taken from his vehicle during the attack. Police, though, said the victim did not speak English and could not provide any other details about what happened.

Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.