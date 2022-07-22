MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting outside of a north Memphis home.

Officers responded to the shooting after midnight Tuesday at a home on McNeil Street.

Police say four people were inside when they heard a barrage of gunfire and their home being struck repeatedly.

A vehicle outside the home was also struck.

Surveillance video shows at least two people firing multiple rounds out the windows of a car that was driving past the home.

No one was injured, but police say they collected a total of 25 shell casings at the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.