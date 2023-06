MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The rapper Drake has rescheduled his concert at the FedEx Forum that was previously scheduled for Thursday, June 29.

According to the FedEx Forum, the new ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour date in Memphis will now take place on Sunday, August 6.

Both Ticketmaster and Live Nation have updated their websites for customers to purchase tickets for the new date.

FedEx Forum has not specified any protocols regarding the new date for already purchased tickets.