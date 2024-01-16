MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The “It’s All A Blur – Big As The What?” tour that is set to stop in Memphis has been rescheduled.

According to Ticketmaster, the concert, featuring Drake and J Cole, is now scheduled to take place at the FedExForum on Monday, April 8. The show was previously scheduled for Tuesday, March 5.

This is not the first time a Drake concert has been rescheduled in Memphis. Last year, the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour stop in Memphis, initially scheduled for June 29, was rescheduled for August 6.

The show was canceled a month later.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased on Ticketmaster. For a full list of tour stops, visit drakerelated.com.