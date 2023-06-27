MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drake has celebrated “the 901” in song, and now the 901 is honoring the music superstar.

The Canadian rapper, who has family ties in Memphis (area code 901), was honored by local officials from Memphis and Shelby County during a visit to the city Monday. Social media posts show Drake was at Railgarten in Midtown.

Mickell Lowery, chairman of the Shelby County commission, presented him with the “key to Shelby County,” while Memphis City Councilwoman Jana Swearengen-Washington presented a resolution from the city honoring Drake’s musical contributions and ties to Memphis.

“In Memphis you know, we love our own. Drake, we always say Memphis music touches the world, and like I told you, you’ve got a lot of Memphis blood in you, and you’re definitely touching the world,” Lowery told Drake. “We appreciate the music, we appreciate you putting Memphis all in your music, on the map.”

Drake’s hometown may be Toronto, but his father is a Memphis native and his family tree includes connections to big names in Memphis music. He spent time in the Memphis area with his father during his childhood. Drake’s 2018 collaboration with BlocBoy JB, “Look Alive,” name-dropped Shelby Drive.

“Your family goes way back,” Swearengen-Washington told him. Lowery said Drake “acknowledges Memphis as a second home.”

Drake was scheduled to bring his tour to the FedExForum in Memphis on Thursday, but that concert has been rescheduled for Aug. 6.