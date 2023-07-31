MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drake’s concert at the FedEx Forum, which was scheduled for August 6, has been canceled, according to TicketMaster.
The show was originally scheduled for Thursday, June 29, but had to be rescheduled. The ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour date in Memphis has been canceled.
The reason for the cancellation has not been revealed.
Those who already purchased tickets on Ticketmaster do not have to take action for their refund to be delivered. It will return to the form of payment it was purchased with.