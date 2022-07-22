MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas Department of Education has announced that Dr. Keith McGee has been named the new superintendent of the Helena-West Helena School District.

McGee currently serves as the deputy superintendent for the Little Rock School District. Prior, he was named the interim superintendent for the North Little Rock School District.

The naming was announced by Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key.

I am pleased to name Dr. McGee as the next superintendent at Helena-West Helena. Dr. McGee has an extensive background in education, which includes serving as a teacher and an administrator. I believe he is an excellent fit for the district, as we work together with the community and local board to address some important concerns and ensure that every student graduates high school ready for college, career, and community engagement. Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key

McGee begins his new job on July 25, 2022.