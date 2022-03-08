JACKSON, Miss. — State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has resigned from the Mississippi State Department of Health, according to a MS State Dept. of Health press release.

Dr. Dobbs announced his resignation will be effective as of July 2022 after joining the health department in 2008.

Dr. Dobbs has held numerous positions throughout his career including District Health Officer, State Epidemiologist and Deputy Health Officer.

“I feel like the time is right for me to return to the clinical side of medicine, particularly the communicable disease treatment of patients,” said Dobbs. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at MSDH, particularly working with this dedicated health staff and advancing the field of health equity in Mississippi.”

Dr. Dobbs said he wants to return to the academic world to teach and train healthcare professionals about public health and infectious disease.

Dr. Daniel P. Edney has also been named Deputy State Health Officer after serving as Chief Medical Officer at MSDH and working closely with Dr. Dobbs during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release.

The State Board of Health said they will take up the issue of an interim in an upcoming meeting.