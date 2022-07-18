MEMPHIS, Tenn — Dozens of Memphis residents have been admitted to hospitals due to the extreme heat this summer.

Several hospitals in the area have reported many patients with heat-related illnesses.

Baptist Memphis reported six heat-related patients last week. Baptist Collierville reported three cases since June 16. Baptist Tipton admitted three heat-related patients and Baptist Crittenden had one heat-related case admitted to the emergency room last Friday.

Saint Francis-Bartlett has treated a number of heat exhaustion cases but do not have an exact number. Saint Francis-Memphis has seen a number of heat exhaustion cases.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said its only heat-related death was the one-year-old who died in a hot car in May.

Know the signs of heat-related illness by visiting the CDC’s website.

Temperatures will rise above 100 degrees four days this week alone.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water has released several press releases in the past stating that they will hold shutting off residents access to resources due to the extremely hot temperatures.

For tips on how to keep your home cool this summer and maybe keep some money in your pocket, visit MLGW’s website.