MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council has voted to honor longtime Memphis radio DJ Bobby O’Jay who passed away earlier this month.

On Tuesday, council members voted unanimously to name a portion of Union Avenue after the king of Memphis radio. The honorary street marker would go up on Union between Main Street and Riverside Drive.

The radio legend died on May 3 doing what he loved- working as a DJ at WDIA.

His nearly 40-year career at the station earned him a spot in the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.