MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monroe Avenue near Main Street collapsed on Friday after Memphis Light, Gas & Water workers tried to repair a recent water main break.

The street, filled with office buildings and restaurants, has had a series of water main issues.

In October, several businesses were shut down for nearly two weeks because of flooding. During that time, owners had trouble reaching out to MLGW, resulting in damages.

Many of the businesses reopened just before Thanksgiving but are now forced to shut down again, given the street’s collapse.

MLGW says a contractor damaged one of the water mains while they were doing work at the location. Water was shut off for several hours as they worked to repair it, but it has now been restored.

Monroe Avenue downtown is still having issues with a broken water main under the street.

While the road is closed, some businesses are open to foot traffic.

MLGW does not know when the road will reopen and says to direct all questions to the City of Memphis.

WREG reached out to the city with several questions but has not heard back yet.