MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night.

MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting.

One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical.

Police say there is no one in custody, and this is an ongoing investigation.