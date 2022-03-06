MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after police say a shooting happened on Beale Street and Riverside Drive Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. when two people were shot.

Police said one victim was a 15-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old girl was also transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, call (901)-528-CASH.