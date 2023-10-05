MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after two businesses were damaged downtown on Thursday.

Police say they responded to the 300 block of Front Street regarding the burglary and vandalism of two separate companies– Downtown Psychiatric Services and First Pharmacy Services.

The businesses are right beside each other.

Employees at Downtown Psychiatric Services told police that when they went to open the business, they noticed the front door had been broken into.

Video footage showed a suspect breaking the door with a rock and going inside. The employees stated they didn’t think anything had been taken.

A representative at First Pharmacy Services told officers the door had been broken, but he didn’t believe the business was entered because of the bars on the door.