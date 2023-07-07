MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A downtown pharmacy became the target of thieves not once, but twice in the last month.

According to police, officers responded to the First Pharmacy on Front Street Friday morning for reports of a burglary. Records state the suspects used an ax to smash the window and steal prescription medication and cash from the register.

It’s the second time this has happened here in less than a month. Police say the same thing happened back on June 19th, when the suspects got away with more than $3,000 in cash and medications.

“It’s obviously planned and precalculated crimes and it seems like there’s nobody defending against it, so they can just repeat them at will,” said a neighbor who doesn’t want to be identified.

The neighbor says in the three years he’s lived here, crimes like this have become a new norm.

“Everybody seems to look a little terrified when they happen upon these crimes, when you see them stumbling into them, they look scared to enter their garages, enter their work, enter their homes. It’s a pretty terrifying neighborhood right now,” he said.

He says he wants police to step up patrols in that area because if they don’t, he says, he fears the worst.

“You can imagine from a criminal’s perspective that it would be very easy to just pillage a neighborhood like this,” he said. “That’s what’s happening. It’s what’s happening.”

WREG has reached out to the pharmacy but has not yet heard back for official comment.