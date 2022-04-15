MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Downtown officials are bringing back old security measures to keep Beale Street safe following a fatal triple shooting last weekend.

The safety measures are returning after a shootout left one man dead and two others injured last weekend outside the Green Room.

Yolanda Bonner, owner of YoYo Sweets on Beale Street, was ending her day when the shooting happened around 2:30 am Sunday morning.

“People running, screaming, ducking all of the places closed their doors, let down their windows,” she said.

Bonner said she’s pleased the Downtown Memphis Commission will start wanding and ID’ing crowds starting at 8 each Friday and Saturday evening.

And an hour later at 9, security will charge a $5 fee. Both measures will end at 3 a.m.

“It’ll keep the people out that don’t really have any purpose to be down here.. and plus it’ll stop them from bringing on weapons,” Bonner said.

Downtown Memphis Commission President Paul Young told us earlier this week this is right move with the national spotlight on Memphis.

“We’re expecting this weekend to be very vibrant and active with the Grizzlies playoff run and we want to keep that celebratory environment and make sure everyone is able to come out and have a good time,” Young said.

In a statement, their partners at MPD said in part, “As always, there will be additional officers and supervisors in place to ensure coverage in the focused areas of the entertainment district.”

The safety measures drawing mixed reaction from Friday’s crowd.

“Why not just do the wanding,” said Linda Smith, who is visiting from Atlanta. “It seems like it might kind of damper the fun if you have to charge when you just want to come out here and feel the vibe.”

The DMC said minors can come on Beale Street with their legal guardians until 11. They said this program usually runs until September.