MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grocery store in downtown Memphis is closing its doors one year after opening inside the historic Emerge Memphis building at the corner of Tennessee and G.E. Patterson.

Big River Market said in a Facebook post that they are closing its doors on August 9 due to external factors, including challenges during the construction process, which delayed the opening by several months, the cost of lawyers and legal actions, and several related and unforeseen expenses.

They also said an agreement to sell the business “fell apart” last week.

“I want to thank YOU for the supporting BRM and the hundreds of local products we carry from so many amazing Memphis vendors. You, our neighbors and friends, have made this past year so much fun. I regret that we cannot continue to serve and improve our community any longer, but the external factors have ultimately proved too big an obstacle to overcome,” Big River Market said in a statement.