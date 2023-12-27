MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Downtown Memphis Commission unanimously approved its new President and CEO.

The Board of Directors chose Chandell Ryan for the position out of over 20 applicants. Ryan will oversee the entire staff and assume all executive functions.

Chandell Ryan

“Chandell was an obvious standout,” said Benjamin Orgel, DMC board president. “Her background is perfectly tailored for the role, and her energy, intelligence, and heart for Downtown make her the ideal choice.”

Ryan is an attorney, and in 2022, she became the first female Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis.

She was responsible for directly managing and overseeing all city departments and related agencies, providing strategic guidance, driving efficiencies throughout city government, and negotiating complex transactions, which included development projects

“I think my background will help me to hit the ground running, which is important because what happens in downtown pays dividends across our entire region. As a downtowner myself, I can’t wait to be on the team tasked with making our core city as economically strong, vibrant, and welcoming as it can be. This is a dream job, and I am honored to take the lead,” said Ryan.