MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged carjacking suspect led officers in Arkansas on a chase after he was spotted in a vehicle stolen from a gas station in Downtown Memphis.

A white truck can be seen on video driving into the woods on I-40 in Hazen Arkansas about 45 miles from Little Rock.

Video footage shows a man in a reflective vest jump out of the truck and take off running. Behind him are police officers and a camera crew filming for a show that patrols the streets with officers.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Manuel Romero, then swims across the creek to avoid a K-9 being deployed.

Officers eventually take him into custody.

Police say the vehicle belonged to John Ehemann, who says that Romero is the man who assaulted and carjacked him at the gas station.

“Oh, I was stunned. I mean, I couldn’t believe it was true, to be honest with you. You know, it’s hard to visualize this being live TV and him actually being caught,” said Ehemann.

WREG reached out to the Memphis Police Department to get more information on this case. We are waiting to hear back.