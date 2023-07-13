MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A downtown business was targeted during a smash-and-grab burglary early Thursday morning.

Police were called to Quench Wine and Spirit along Second Street just before 6 a.m. Before detectives could get to the store, thieves were able to get in and get out by breaking through the store’s front window– despite the area being under heavy video surveillance.

A man told police he saw four men using a tool to shatter the window. Reports say the suspects left some of the store shelves empty, leaving a mess inside and outside the store.

WREG to a tourist who says seeing the aftermath left her feeling uneasy. “People are horrible; it’s a shame,” said Linda Lamar.

Knowing this happened in the heart of downtown has left visitors like Lamar disheartened. “It’s sad, you should be able to come and have a good time, and your local businesses should be protected and safe and not be afraid.”

Police say the thieves escaped in a white Toyota Camry and a green Nissan Juke. If you know anything that could help, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528- CASH.