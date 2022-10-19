MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Some Downtown Memphis residents say they are finding it tough to warm up from the cold temps we’ve seen this week.

Residents at Indigo Riverview Apartments, formerly known as Renew, say it’s now day five with no heat, hot water, or stove. Some of them say their apartments have dropped as low as 58 degrees with no end in sight.

It’s been going on since Friday when residents say they saw multiple fire trucks outside the building.

They say they later learned there was a gas leak in the building, and maintenance has since come through and disconnected everyone’s gas lines while they work to fix the problem.

Meanwhile, residents say management has offered them pizza if they want a hot meal, and tickets to use the shower across the street at the YMCA.

However, residents like Chiquita Kimbrough say this isn’t enough and they think management should pitch in for a hotel until the problem is fixed.

“That would be somewhat of a solution because I’ve reached out to my rental insurance to see if they will cover that because if they cover that, great. But if they don’t, now what? Another expense,” Kimbrough said.

At this point, residents say they haven’t heard when their services might be restored.

We reached out to Ascent Residential, which owns the property, but so far they have not responded to our request for comment.