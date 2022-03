MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The downtown e-scooters will begin a new curfew on weekends starting on April 1.

The no-ride zone will take effect beginning from 10 p.m. on Fridays until 5 a.m. on Sundays, according to the City of Memphis’ retweet from Bike Ped Memphis.

The tweet also read that the curfew comes from “requests from downtown stakeholders.”