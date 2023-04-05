MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least five utility poles were knocked down by winds along Riverdale Road on Wednesday, trapping drivers and leaving many without power.

Sparks flew from transformers as strong winds snapped the poles at their base and pushed them over, drivers said. Some of those lines could still be live, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Photo by Bria Jones, WREG

Photo by Bria Jones, WREG

Two cars and a tractor-trailer were caught under the lines. About 1,000 customers in the area were without power.

One woman said she was trapped in her car for more than an hour. WREG had to interview the woman by phone from across the street due to the downed lines.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers should avoid the area so crews can work on cleaning up the area and restoring power.