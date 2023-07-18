Power poles down at Kirby and Winchester in Hickory Hill (Photo by Brooke Billions, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power lines are down across the region after severe storms hit the area Tuesday afternoon, leaving some people in Hickory Hill trapped in their cars.

Crews were not only cleaning up the fallen power poles but they were also freeing people trapped in their cars by live wires.

Keith Stanford said he was driving down Winchester around 6 p.m. to deliver a DoorDash order with his daughter.

“We saw it start raining and getting dark and everything, and then we saw the light pole that’s the farthest up there start falling. And then all the other ones start falling,” Stanford said.

Within seconds, he was face-to-face with a pole coming down in front of him.

“If I had kept going forward, I would have gotten hit,” he said.

Thankfully, he just missed it, but he has been stranded for hours waiting for the fire department and MLGW officials to tell him it’s safe to get out.

“My daughter tried to get out and I had to pull her back in because the wires are live so it was really scary and I’m just thankful that everything’s okay now,” Stanford said.