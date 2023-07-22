MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of a farm in Raleigh says she wants the power to stay off for now because her property is covered in downed wires.

Denise Voorhees of Queen D’s Farm and Bees says she already saw once this week what happens when electricity is sent through a downed wire and she fears if it happens again, it could be even worse for her family and her farm animals.

“I’m concerned about their safety because they have to go through the lines to get to the shaded area,” Voorhees said. “They have to go through the lines to get out to the pasture to graze on grass.”

Since Tuesday night’s storm took down lines all over her property, she hasn’t been able to get to her animals to feed them or give them water. She says she needs Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water to clean it up.

“I called them three times a day, 8, 10, and 4 every day like clockwork,” Voorhees said. “Please come fix my power lines. Never came.”

And four days later, on Saturday, the lines are still not fixed. However, the power did come back on Thursday in a moment Denise calls disastrous.

“The lights came on. And I felt joy, and then I felt terror because I was like, okay the lights are on. That’s wonderful, AC, yay,” Voorhees said. “Something is about to blow up.”

Her horse trailer and her house were set on fire, but thankfully the damage was not bad.

Voorhees says she would like for her power to stay off to save her family and her animals from more harm.

“I just want them to come out, get the wires up, get the pole up, and get everything fixed so I can take care of my animals,” Voorhees said.

WREG has reached out to MLGW for comment and they said, “A crew is working on this.”