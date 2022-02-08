MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven woman is counting her blessing Tuesday after a fire in her backyard came within feet of her home. She believes downed power lines are to blame following the ice storm.

She says she called MLGW multiple times about the lines but never got any help. Now her Whitehaven yard is scorched. A spokesperson with the fire department said the fire was caused by wires arcing.

This Whitehaven home’s yard is scorched brown after a downed power line reportedly started a fire.

Kathie, who asked that we only use her first name, is without power at her home, like thousands of other Memphians. She has been without power since Thursday when the ice storm hit.

“There were branches dropping, which dropped the entire power line to the ground,” Kathie said.

She said she reported the issue to MLGW. A short time later her power went out.

“I also called the emergency number with a live person to report the line is on the ground and they say, ‘stay away from it, whatever, whatever, whatever,'” she said.

Monday morning, she stopped by her house for just minutes and saw flames in her yard. Thankfully, firefighters quickly showed up to put out the blaze.

“And thanks to our Lord, that house — we could’ve all three go up,” she said.

Kathie said she never heard back about the wire or her power after repeatedly calling. She believes the line sparked after power was returned to the neighborhood.

“I’ve called them again and it’s just, this is not safe. To me this is negligent,” she said. “I follow-up to the emergency number saying, ‘Now this live wire on my yard has caused a fire and burnt the entire backyard.’ And MLGW live person says, ‘Oh well, we can’t prioritize anything.’ Which makes me crazy because everything on TV is saying, ‘We’re going slowly because we want to be safe.’ I do want them to be safe but that is not safe.”

Kathie said as far as she’s concerned she’s considering the wire to be live still and would like some kind of communication.

“And what I would appreciate now is just someone come and cut that wire off altogether, just cut the whole thing off,” she said.

A spokesperson with MLGW told WREG they will have someone contact Kathie.