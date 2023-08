MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting Friday morning.

Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Glencoe Road a little before 6 a.m.

Two victims were found. One man was pronounced dead on the scene. A female was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

A man fled the scene, police say.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.