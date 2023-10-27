MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in Oakhaven Thursday night.

According to Memphis Police, the incident happened a little before 9 p.m. in the 4100 block of Tchulahoma Road.

One victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. A second victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

When WREG arrived on the scene, we saw a black car with dozens of bullet holes. Those bullets went in the front and back passenger side windows.

We also saw some car parts littering the street.