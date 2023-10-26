MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following an overnight shooting at a Whitehaven gas station.
According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Winchester Road a little before 1 a.m.
A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
A second victim arrived at Regional One Hospital by private vehicle. He is in non-critical condition.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
MPD says the suspect vehicle was a silver Infiniti. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.