MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following an overnight shooting at a Whitehaven gas station.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Winchester Road a little before 1 a.m.

A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A second victim arrived at Regional One Hospital by private vehicle. He is in non-critical condition.

MPD says the suspect vehicle was a silver Infiniti. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.