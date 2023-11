MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx shuttle bus is stuck under an overpass on Carolina Avenue Friday morning.

According to reports, the bus picks up workers to take them to the Hub in the 2900 block of Sprankel Avenue.

There was a passenger on the bus when it got stuck. No injuries have been reported.

WREG has reached out to officialsand FedEx for more information. We will provide details as they become available.