MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are wanted after officers said they stole merchandise from a Family Dollar store.

The incident happened on June 18 around 4 p.m in the 4600 block of Knight Arnold Road. Officers said the suspects went to the stock area after entering the store.

Video surveillance showed the suspects taking a cart with store merchandise and exiting through the fire door. Police said the suspects then loaded the merchandise into a dark-colored sedan before fleeing the scene.

The first suspect was described as a five foot, nine inch man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans with gray on the front shin area and black and white shoes.

Officers said the second suspect is the same height with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt with green lettering and black and white shoes.

According to police, the suspects are also responsible for stealing from other businesses.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information.