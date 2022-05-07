MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are wanted after officers said they stole $600 worth of washing detergent from Dollar General.

Officers said the suspects stole the washing detergent from Dollar General located in the 3600 block of North Watkins Street.

MPD also said they fled the scene in a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, and the vehicle has also been used in another shoplifting last month at Family Dollar in the 2700 block of North Watkins Street.

Call Austin Peay General Investigations at (901)-636-3203 with any tips.