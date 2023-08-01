MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice is holding its first public community meeting Tuesday night since announcing the pattern or practice investigation into the Memphis Police Department.

The DOJ said community involvement is crucial to this civil probe into the Memphis Police Department.

The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday night’s meeting will focus on getting to know their team and answering informational questions. There will then be in-person meetings for people to weigh in on MPD’s policing practices.

Josh Spickler with Just City met with the DOJ last week. He’s encouraging people to speak up about their encounters with MPD.

“That question was asked last Thursday whether someone should be worried to tell their story and the Department of Justice has done this in city after city across the country and they couldn’t come up with any example of retaliation of someone who shared a story,” Spickler said.

You can register to join the virtual meeting here. If you don’t feel comfortable speaking at a meeting, you can also reach the Department of Justice via email at Community.Memphis@usdoj.gov or by phone at 888-473-3730.