MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice announced the arrest of 43 individuals in a press conference Friday.

The DoJ spoke at Memphis City Hall detailing the joint efforts of multiple agencies across West Tennessee in Operation “River Run.” The coordinated efforts to reduce violent crime in our area was led by the United States Marshals Service.

“Fugitives may believe they can hide away from law enforcement resources and support larger cities may offer, but they are mistaken. Offenders should be on notice that we stand ready to address violent crime wherever it may be,” United States Marshal Tyreece Miller said.

Law enforcement apprehended 43 violent fugitives on a variety of charges ranging from drug possession, homicide, illegal firearm possession by prohibited individuals, violation of federal supervised release, state probation and parole violations, burglary, sex crimes and aggravated assaults.

In February of this year, the DoJ said they will work with each United States Attorney’s Offices to combat violent crime by providing resources to support violent crime reduction priorities in each area.

Operation River Run started April 1, 2022 and ended April 30, 2022. This coordinated effort targeted specific counties in West Tennessee: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion and Tipton Counties.

According to a press release, in all, 43 fugitives have been arrested, 44 warrants cleared, 7 firearms seized, 20 rounds of ammunition seized, $8,945 in cash, 0.751 kg in narcotics seized, and three gang members identified.

“Violent criminal acts wreak havoc in communities throughout our district. Recognizing this fact, reduction in violent crime is a priority for our office. We will work with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to apprehend and prosecute individuals who commit violent crimes,” US Attorney Joseph C. Murphy said.