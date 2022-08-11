MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Animal Services is issuing a code red.

Thursday, Memphis Animal Services announced all the dog kennels are full. Now, MAS is in urgent need of those willing to foster or adopt dogs.

“We do not want to euthanize healthy, adoptable dogs for space, and we know you don’t want us to either,” MAS said in a Facebook post. “If you can open your home to a shelter dog for even just a few days, you will help us save more lives!”

MAS says starting Thursday, you can name your own price when you adopt a dog. The offer will last until August 31.

MAS is also looking for people who can foster dogs for two weeks to help with an upcoming transport.

MAS is open from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. seven days a week. You can click here to fill out an application to foster.