MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been reunited with his 15-year-old pomeranian two weeks after she was taken during a car theft at the Kroger on Union Avenue.

Police are still looking for his dark purple 2017 Infiniti QX70, but Tuesday, he got a message on Facebook from a West Memphis couple who said they believed they had found his dog.

They also sent him a picture of the light-colored pom they rescued at Pierce and Cooper and turned her over to the West Memphis Animal Shelter.

The owner, who did not want to be identified, picked up the dog at the shelter Tuesday afternoon. He sent WREG a video of the dog that is now safe at his home.

“They found her yesterday around 6:30 p.m., he said. “I never lost my faith, and here I am next to my beloved Sofia.”

The owner said he had been posted about the dog online for two weeks, contacted a number of animal groups, and visited shelters and animal hospitals looking for his dog.

“I’ve had several others sending me leads. I went to Horn Lake on Friday to verify another similar Pomeranian, but she was too tiny,” he said.

He said he’s grateful for all the help from the online pet community but is angry that it happened in the first place.

Sofia was found two weeks after taken during a car theft

“I was disgusted that someone could abruptly take her from me. I went through every emotion you can think of,” he said. “I felt violated by the thieves and secondly by Kroger, who is supposed to have security, and felt violated by MPD with their lack of interest.”

Last month, a woman told WREG she would no longer shop at the Midtown Kroger after her son was robbed in the same parking lot.

When asked about the robbery, Kroger said safety was their top priority for customers and associates. The grocery store chain has not commented on the car theft.

According to the Memphis Data Hub, at least six crimes have been reported at the Union Kroger over the last month. The other crimes include aggravated assault, theft, theft from a vehicle, and a property crime.

The owner of the stolen Infiniti said he only had the vehicle for five months. He hopes it’s found but is just relieved to have his dog back.

“I was encouraged not to give up by others who were on the lookout,” he said. “Whoever these thieves are, I thank them for not harming my loving Sofia.”

If you have seen the stolen Infiniti or know anything about the vehicle theft, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.