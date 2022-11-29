MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman badly injured after police say they were attacked by a pack of dogs in West Memphis, Arkansas.

According to police reports, around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers found a man in a ditch who told them he’d been attacked by a pack of dogs as he walked past a house in the 100 block of 19th Street.

The man had multiple bite marks on his arms and legs and was taken to Baptist Crittenden, police said. An officer saw several dogs outside the house, and the report states that animal control would follow up with the owner the next day.

A notation added to the police report on Nov. 21 states that the victim died that day from complications related to the attack, according to the county coroner.

In another incident on Nov. 16, also around 1 a.m. near the same address, officers were alerted by a neighbor to a woman in a field, who told them she’d been attacked by a pack of dogs while riding her bicycle. The neighbor said she and her husband saw the attack and managed to scare the dogs off until police arrived.

Officers noted severe injuries to the woman’s ankle, with portions missing, and bite marks on her arm. The woman, who was barely able to answer officers’ questions, was taken to Regional One hospital.

“Animal control was contacted but did not come to the scene at this time,” the report states.

West Memphis Police said 10 dogs were voluntarily given up by their owner at the home Tuesday.

A puppy is loaded into an animal control van in West Memphis following two alleged attacks by a dog pack outside a house.

WREG is working to learn more about this story.