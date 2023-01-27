MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A dog found wandering around Graceland during Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service Sunday has been rescued by the Tunica Humane Society and named Lisa Marie.

According to Graceland employees, the pup was seen searching for shelter in the middle of Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service while Sarah Ferguson was speaking. They said she made another round across the property while Axl Rose sang “November Rain.”

Graceland workers said Lisa Marie Presley was an avid animal lover who fostered dogs. They said many at the service agreed she would have loved to know a dog had interrupted her memorial service to be saved.

More than a thousand people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland to celebrate the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died on January 12 at age 54.

An attendant holds programs as fans enter Graceland for a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. She died on Jan. 12 after being hospitalized for a medical emergency and was buried on the property next to her son Benjamin Keough and near her father, Elvis Presley, and his two parents. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Lisa Marie, who was also a singer-songwriter, had recently been at Graceland for what would have been her father’s 88th birthday.

One Elvis fan from England spotted the dog running around the mansion on Graceland’s cameras. Deborah Wiles captured some video and contacted Lost and Found Pets of the Midsouth .

Video courtesy of Deborah Wiles

“I’ve fostered animals, and it broke my heart to see this fur baby by the door waiting to be let in from the rain,” said Wiles.

Lisa Marie, the dog, is now available for adoption through the Tunica Humane Society.

Tunica Humane Society Director Sandy Williams said the dog is about a year old.

Williams said the Graceland staff had been feeding the dog for a couple of weeks, and they finally gained her trust and rescued her Wednesday. She said they have already received numerous inquiries from people interested in adopting the dog.