MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is being charged after her dog died due to starvation, according to Memphis Police.

MPD says on October 12, Tierney Draper took her two-year-old black Lab to the Humane Society.

An employee noticed that the dog was severely malnourished and underweight– its bones could be seen.

The dog reportedly died in the parking lot before being brought inside for possible treatment, the employee stated. It appeared it had not been fed in a long time.

Draper claimed she had the dog for almost a year, and it hadn’t eaten since August. She believed the dog was sick, but did not seek medical attention due to car and money trouble.

Tierney Draper is charged with felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and is set to appear in court Wednesday.